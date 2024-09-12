Breaking News: Hearing scheduled for Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in New York tomorrow morning

Skip to Content
Hearing scheduled for Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada in New York tomorrow morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A court in New York has scheduled a hearing for Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada for tomorrow morning. The hearing is scheduled for 10 AM ET.

The cartel leader was apprehended in the Borderland this summer. He had been held at the El Paso County Jail. Now Zambada appears to be in New York.

Last week, federal officials organized for Zambada to be moved from El Paso to New York to face trial. Zambada is charged with numerous crimes, including organizing a drug smuggling operation and money laundering.

ABC-7 will cover the trial and provide complete team coverage tomorrow.

