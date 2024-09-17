‘Tren de Aragua’ gang members are in El Paso and other U.S. cities — but who are they? And what do they want?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The violent Venezuelan prison gang, Tren de Aragua, also known commonly as TDA, has been making headlines here in El Paso, and across the United States. So who is this group at the center of recent fears, and what do they want?

TDA began as a prison gang in the Penitentiary Center of Aragua, more commonly known as Tocorón Prison, according to the U.S. Department of State. That's in the state of Aragua in Venezuela.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said TDA members commit a large variety of high-profile crimes, such as human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering, and illicit drug trafficking, to name a few.

TDA members were also implicated in an assault on several NYPD officers earlier this year, sources familiar with the gang told ABC-7.

We have also reported that the suspected killer of 22-year-old Laken Reilly -- Jose Ibarra, 26, and his brother Diego Ibarra, 28, had alleged ties to TDA. Both men also reportedly crossed into the U.S. illegally through El Paso.

Most recently, national headlines have pointed to Aurora, Colorado, as one of the gang's hotspots in the U.S. But officials said TDA has been wrecking havoc across multiple countries years prior to these reports.

"Over the past six years, Tren de Aragua leader (Hector Rustherford de Guerrero Flores) Niño Guerrero has expanded the group’s criminal network throughout South America and recently extended north into Central America and the United States," the state department's release from July 11 read in part.

ABC-7 sources said TDA previously established cells in Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

"Through collaboration with the Colombian National Police (CNP), the United States believes Tren de Aragua leaders Niño Guerrero and Giovanny are in Colombia. Investigation and intelligence further identified Tren de Aragua co-founder Johan Petrica as another Tren de Aragua leader believed to be in Venezuela," said the state department in its release.

The U.S. Department of State is offering up to a $12 million reward for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions in any country of three Tren de Aragua leaders.

For the gang's top leader, Guerrero, or 'Niño Guerrero,' officials are up to $5 million. For Yohan Jose Romero, also known as Johan Petrica, up to $4 million, and Giovanny San Vicente, also known as 'Giovanny,' 'Viejo Viejo,' or 'El Viejo,' up to $3 million.

Guerrero is also one of the 6,707 people worldwide (as of the publication of this report) who fall under Interpol's 'red notice' category, which is updated hourly.

According to Interpol's website, "A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

There are currently 25 Venezuelans with red notices, including Guerrero and at least two other confirmed TDA leaders. However, Romero and San Vicente do not appear on that list.