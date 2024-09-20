Skip to Content
On the Border

Borderland migrant shelters react to recent Tren de Aragua gang activity

KVIA
By
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Venezuelan gang called Tren de Aragua is causing concerns among local non-governmental organizations and shelters in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

ABC-7 spoke with the Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, who said his organization has had no specific issues with Tren de Aragua bothering the migrants currently staying at the men's shelter or the Welcome Center.

"Our federal funders and partners have done an excellent job providing the training and orientation necessary for us to potentially identify individuals that may be problematic," Director Martin said.

ABC-7 also reached out to La Casa del Migrante in Juárez and Sacred Heart Church in El Paso to learn if they have encountered any incidents at their shelters regarding Central or South American gangs.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content