Borderland migrant shelters react to recent Tren de Aragua gang activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Venezuelan gang called Tren de Aragua is causing concerns among local non-governmental organizations and shelters in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

ABC-7 spoke with the Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, who said his organization has had no specific issues with Tren de Aragua bothering the migrants currently staying at the men's shelter or the Welcome Center.

"Our federal funders and partners have done an excellent job providing the training and orientation necessary for us to potentially identify individuals that may be problematic," Director Martin said.

ABC-7 also reached out to La Casa del Migrante in Juárez and Sacred Heart Church in El Paso to learn if they have encountered any incidents at their shelters regarding Central or South American gangs.