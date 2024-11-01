Juárez teenager arrested for damaging city surveillance camera

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez Police Department (SSPM) officers arrested a teenager for his alleged responsibility in damaging city property.

Members of the Municipal Department carrying out prevention and surveillance work at the Villa Residencial del Real neighborhood saw a teenager damaging a camera belonging to the Emergency and Immediate Response Center (CERI), located at the intersection of Basaseachi and Cañón de Urique streets.

Officers say the teenager was approached by officers as part of their security protocols, and during a preventive inspection, a baseball bat was found. They determined the teenager used the bat to damage the camera and arrested the 15-year-old teenager.

He was turned over to the agency to be processed and determine the extent of his responsibility for the crime and damages to the municipality.

The name of the teenager was not released.