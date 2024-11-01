Skip to Content
On the Border

Juárez teenager arrested for damaging city surveillance camera

Secretaría de Seguridad Pública Municipal
By
today at 11:57 AM
Published 12:04 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez Police Department (SSPM) officers arrested a teenager for his alleged responsibility in damaging city property.

Members of the Municipal Department carrying out prevention and surveillance work at the Villa Residencial del Real neighborhood saw a teenager damaging a camera belonging to the Emergency and Immediate Response Center (CERI), located at the intersection of Basaseachi and Cañón de Urique streets.

Officers say the teenager was approached by officers as part of their security protocols, and during a preventive inspection, a baseball bat was found. They determined the teenager used the bat to damage the camera and arrested the 15-year-old teenager.

He was turned over to the agency to be processed and determine the extent of his responsibility for the crime and damages to the municipality.

The name of the teenager was not released.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content