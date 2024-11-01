State Police take down large trafficking network in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police officials announced the disruption of a large trafficking ring operating near the border in southern New Mexico today. The nine-day operation took down a network dealing in drugs, firearms, and humans, state police officials say.

Courtesy: NMSP

"The operation’s strategic approach included pinpointing high-crime areas, uncovering stash houses, intensifying patrols, and fostering community connections to dismantle organized criminal activities and enhance community safety, ultimately rescuing multiple trafficking victims."

The operation ran from October 16 to October 24. It led to the transfer of 297 migrants to Border Patrol custody, the capture of 11 cars used to illegally transport goods, the bust of 13 stash houses, and the rescue of seven people in distress.

Courtesy: NMSP

NMSP says it collaborated with U.S. Border Patrol, Organized Crime Commission, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, Sunland Park Police Department, Anthony Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Land Management, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and El Paso Sheriff’s Office for this operation.

Courtesy: NMSP

“The success of this operation underscores our unwavering dedication to protecting New Mexico's communities,” NMSP Chief W. Troy Weisler said. “By working closely with our partners, we have made significant strides in disrupting criminal networks that threaten the safety and well-being of our residents."