11,100 rounds of ammunition seized at El Paso’s Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. CBP officers seized 11,100 rounds of 7.62 ammunition from a car crossing the Bridge of the Americas on Election Day.

Courtesy: CBP

“The volume of this seizure is substantial,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “To put it in perspective CBP officers working at El Paso area ports seized 15,678 rounds of ammunition in all of fiscal year 2021, 7,224 rounds in fiscal year 2022 and 11,205 rounds in fiscal year 2023."

Officials say agents found the ammunition in a 2011 Honda Ridgeline driven into the U.S. by a 32-year-old man from Mexico.

Courtesy: CBP

"The CBP officer at the primary inspection booth selected the vehicle for a secondary exam after a Low Energy Portal scan revealed possible anomalies in the appearance of the vehicle," CBP officials explained Thursday. "A CBP currency and firearms detection canine searched the vehicle and alerted to the car. A secondary Z-portal x-ray scanned also confirmed anomalies in the quarter panels. CBP officers searched the vehicle and located multiple bags of loose 7.62 ammunition hidden within."

Officers arrested the man for smuggling and turned him over to HSI to be federally prosecuted.

CBP officials describe this seizure as the second large capture of ammunition at BOTA in recent months.