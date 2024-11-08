Man wanted for cocaine trafficking in Ohio arrested in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Attorney General's Office of the State of Chihuahua, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals, executed an arrest warrant against 38-year-old César Iván D. this morning.

César Iván D. was wanted in Ohio for cocaine trafficking, the Chihuahua AG's Office says. Officers had received information from sources in the U.S. locating César Iván D. in Juarez.

Courtesy: The Attorney General's Office of the State of Chihuahua

Officers arrested César Iván D. in the area of Av. De la Torres and Av. Teófilo Borunda in Juarez's Las Arcadas neighborhood this morning.

After the arrest, officers turned César Iván D. over to U.S. Marshals at the Stanton Bridge.