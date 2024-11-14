Smugglers caught leading migrants through El Paso storm drains
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector agents apprehended a group of migrants hiding in a storm drain.
The El Paso Border Patrol Confined Space Entry Team intercepted smugglers who were "disregarding migrant safety."
A large group of migrants were apprehended from a storm drain by the El Paso BP Confined Space Entry Team (CSET). Smugglers disregard migrant safety, forcing them into hazardous storm drains filled with toxic chemicals and waste.— Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) November 15, 2024
#wherethelegendbegan #migrantes #elpasotx #texas pic.twitter.com/05gBKMYEkr
El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good says the smugglers had forced the migrants into "hazardous" that contained toxic chemicals and waste.