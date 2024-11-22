Juárez City Council to discuss fines for drivers cutting lines at ports of entry

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Borderland drivers continue to cut the line at the different international bridges in the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez area, officials say. According to the Juárez Road Safety Coordination (CGSV), around 500 people caught cutting have been asked to leave the line by road safety agents and start over.

Chihuahua Representative María Antonieta Pérez Reyes signed a proposal to fine drivers who cut the line not only at the ports of entry but also at malls, parking lots, and other city spaces.

The Chihuahua state congress unanimously approved the proposal.

Videos keep surfacing on social media showing borderland drivers trying to cut the line and being asked to leave by Juárez authorities.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar has previously said he supports this proposal because that's what residents want.

"I agree. People want that, they want there to be order, and it is simply respecting each of us. It is a matter of respect simply for those who stand in line; I think it is a good proposal and we see it well. City council will determine whether there is a way to approve something or not, and the State Congress itself too," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.