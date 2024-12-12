Juárez artist creates miniatures of iconic places and other things on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- ABC-7 reported yesterday that a local artist in Juárez is in the works to create an animated film of the city and the border, but he also is well-known for painting and creating miniatures of famous places in our area.

Adrián Reyes has been a borderland artist for years now, born and raised in Juárez. He started creating these miniatures in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was in place.

Convenience stores, the Juárez Red "X", the Juárez Cathedral, and the Border Wall, among other places, are some of the spots Adrián has in his portfolio.

"If I'm going to take, for example, a historic building, not only do I want it to look like the real building, but when I'm going to take a photograph of the place or a business or a 'rutera' (bus), I'm going to try to copy everything. If it has a stain of dirt, I'm going to copy that stain, if there's a part that's worn, I'm going to copy that wear, because it's those imperfections that make it look realistic to people and make them feel like they are there every day", Reyes said.

Other things or objects like public buses (rutas), telephone company vehicles (TELMEX), and longtime candy shops in Juárez are other miniatures Adrián has created.

With his new film 'Juárez Animado' in the works, Adrián wants to keep focusing on giving Juárez the identity it deserves.