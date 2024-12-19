37 migrants found smuggled in tractor-trailer at I-25 checkpoint
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents found 37 undocumented migrants hidden inside of a tractor-trailer at an I-25 checkpoint near Las Cruces Sunday. Border Patrol officials just announced the discovery today.
Agents found the migrants during a routine inspection. They heard movement near the rear door and people trying to crouch behind the products carried in the trailer.
The migrants were from multiple countries, including Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, El
Salvador, and Ecuador. Officials took them to the Central Processing Center for processing under Title 8.
Officials say that agents have found 24 trailers smuggling people, totaling 387, so far this fiscal year.