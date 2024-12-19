37 migrants found smuggled in tractor-trailer at I-25 checkpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents found 37 undocumented migrants hidden inside of a tractor-trailer at an I-25 checkpoint near Las Cruces Sunday. Border Patrol officials just announced the discovery today.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol - El Paso Sector

Agents found the migrants during a routine inspection. They heard movement near the rear door and people trying to crouch behind the products carried in the trailer.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol - El Paso Sector

The migrants were from multiple countries, including Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, El

Salvador, and Ecuador. Officials took them to the Central Processing Center for processing under Title 8.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol - El Paso Sector

Officials say that agents have found 24 trailers smuggling people, totaling 387, so far this fiscal year.