Eastwood has eight student athletes sign at signing day ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastwood High School had eight student athletes sign their letters of intent on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer:
Kaitlyn Duntley - UTEP
Daila Kuchle Marin - University of Southwest
Football:
Bryce Ivey - Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Volleyball:
Alexis de Vries - North Central Texas College
Sofia Salcido - Western Texas College
Montserrat Soto-Talavera - Juniata College
Girls Basketball:
Itzel Caro - Sul Ross State University
Girls Golf:
Faith Hendren - University of Arkansas at Monticello