Eastwood has eight student athletes sign at signing day ceremony

8:58 PM
8:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastwood High School had eight student athletes sign their letters of intent on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer:

Kaitlyn Duntley - UTEP

Daila Kuchle Marin - University of Southwest

Football:

Bryce Ivey - Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Volleyball:

Alexis de Vries - North Central Texas College

Sofia Salcido - Western Texas College

Montserrat Soto-Talavera - Juniata College

Girls Basketball:

Itzel Caro - Sul Ross State University

Girls Golf:

Faith Hendren - University of Arkansas at Monticello

