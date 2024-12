EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homeland Security Investigations El Paso arrested three people accused of human smuggling.

HSI says two of them were from Mexico, and one was a U.S. citizen.

The trio smuggled a woman who died from health issues on October 13, 2024. HSI El Paso only announced her death today.

HSI says one of the smugglers allegedly managed multiple stash houses and is linked to the woman's death.