Federal judge blocks Biden Administration from auctioning more border wall material

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Today a federal judge presided over a hearing to review the Biden Administration's efforts to auction parts of the border wall.

Biden's team started selling off materials intended for construction of the border wall earlier this month. President-elect Donald Trump then urged the Biden Administration to stop.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office says the hearing happened at the AG's request. During the hearing, the Biden Administration confirmed it will agree to an order preventing the disposal of further border wall materials, according to Paxton's office. The order will last the next 30 days.

"This will be adopted as an order of the court, making it enforceable if any violations occur," a spokesperson for the AG's Office explained Friday evening. "Additionally, the court stated that Texas is entitled to documentation proving that the Biden Administration has not violated an injunction secured by Attorney General Paxton in May of 2024 that required the Biden Administration to spend statutorily obligated funds on border wall construction after the federal government attempted to illegally redirect the money."

The spokesperson explained that if the Biden Administration disposes of more border wall material, that would constitute "unethical and sanctionable conduct" that could lead to those responsible being held in contempt of court.