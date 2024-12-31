Migrants arrested south of Juárez for allegedly killing a Mexican immigration agent

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican law enforcement agencies from all three levels of government responded to an incident south of the city where a Mexican agent working for the Migration National Institute (INAMI) was killed.

The Chihuahua Department of Public Safety (SSPE), or Chihuahua State Police reported they arrested two Venezuelan migrants for allegedly being involved in the agent's killing.

The detainees were identified as Carlos A. S., 36 years old, and David José V., 29 years old, both of Venezuelan origin.

Chihuahua Police's report states they received a 911 call where when they arrived at the scene, they found the agent with a head injury without vital signs and with traces of violence.

According to reports, those responsible would be the two Venezuelan men.

The immigration agent found dead was identified as Luis Alberto Olivas, who had been recognized this December 30 for his 30 years of service at the National Migration Institute.

Chihuahua Police deployed a strategic operation conducted by agents of the SSPE Special Forces, an aircraft, and drone personnel from the logistics area where they located the two Venezuelan migrants.

“In Chihuahua, these types of acts by any person, national or foreign, will not be tolerated. Members from all three levels of government will remain operational to avoid these actions,” Chihuahua state government said.

The Mexican Migration National Institute also released a statement regarding its agent's death, stating there was a third migrant involved in this assault.

"The public servant was attacked by a group of foreign persons when he asked for their identification documents at the Precos-Samalayuca control check-in, which is located in steep terrain south of Juárez," INAMI said.

INAMI's report also says, that at 3:50 p.m. through a coordinated operation between federal, state, and municipal authorities, Carlos “N” of Colombian nationality; as well as Ismael “N”, and Carlos “N”, both originally from Venezuela were detained by agents of the ministerial police and other law enforcement.

The migrants were turned over to judicial authorities and an investigation has been opened to process them.