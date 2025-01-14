Juarez police officer shoots, kills El Paso man

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juarez authorities are releasing new details about the officer suspected of shooting and killing a 19 year-old El Paso man.

Officials released the mug shot of the officer and have identified him as a 34 year old Arturo Ivan V.S.

He is facing homicide charges.

The shooting happened on January 5, 2025 in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez.

This is video from an anonymous ABC-7 source shows a passenger inside a car, recording the shooting.

This afternoon, we are learning that the police officer was sent to preventive prison and the judge is asking for a two-month investigation into the case.

In a hearing, authorities revealed that Julian Rodriguez Medina died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Mexican police say the driver was behaving suspiciously and accelerated after noticing police, almost hitting an officer.

Family members of the victim told ABC-7 that Rodriguez Medina was in a car with two other people when they noticed armed officers in unmarked police units and got scared.

They insist he was killed unfairly.

The family is asking for justice and for the officer to be sentenced.