U.S. Border Patrol to seal cross-border tunnel found in El Paso

JUAREZ, Chihuahua and EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This morning, various federal agencies and construction workers were seen from the Juárez side of the border working and checking on the tunnel on the U.S. side of the border.

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector confirmed to ABC-7 they will be pouring concrete on the U.S. side of the tunnel today in order to prevent migrants and smugglers to use the tunnel.

"I can tell you the tunnel it's going to be completely sealed from our side. That way again, we prevent anybody from going in," said USBP Agent Orlando Marrero-Rubio.

People has to understand and we would ike to educate our community on the dangers of crossing the border, and that's one of the biggest dangers; not only it's lack of space, lack of moving space, there's a lot of toxic material in those tunnels" Agent Marrero-Rubio added.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) sent a statement saying:

“Special agents with HSI El Paso and HSI Ciudad Juarez continue working closely with our law enforcement partners on both sides of the border to try to identify the individuals and transnational criminal network responsible for the construction and operation of the cross-border tunnel discovered last week. The tunnel will be sealed, but our criminal investigation will continue. The safety of our communities, our country, and the integrity of our borders depend on the vigilance of our citizens. The public’s contribution is vital in strengthening border security and protecting the well-being of our nation.”

ABC-7 reached out to Border Patrol El Paso Sector to learn the type of work they were conducting this morning and any updates on this investigation.

More updates in later newscasts.