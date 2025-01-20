Skip to Content
On the Border

Border Patrol agent fatally shot along border

By
New
Published 6:27 PM

BURLINGTON, Vermont (KVIA) -- Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman is speaking out about the death of a Border Patrol agent in the line of duty along the border in Vermont.

Huffman has not publicly identified the agent, explaining that he was fatally shot today.

Read the full statement below:

“Today, January 20, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.

This incident is being swiftly investigated and DHS will release additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content