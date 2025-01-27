Skip to Content
On the Border

Mexico’s received 4,094 migrants deported from US, president says

By
New
Published 11:04 AM

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

"Mexico has a very important history of repatriation with the United States. First with the Trump administration and then with the Biden administration. There are coordination mechanisms," Sheinbaum said. "We ask for respect for human rights."

Sheinbaum said four planes with deportees arrived this past weekend. But she noted it has happened in the past and that there has not been "a sustained increase" of deportations.

-ABC News' William Gretsky

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content