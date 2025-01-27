Mexico’s received 4,094 migrants deported from US, president says

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

"Mexico has a very important history of repatriation with the United States. First with the Trump administration and then with the Biden administration. There are coordination mechanisms," Sheinbaum said. "We ask for respect for human rights."

Sheinbaum said four planes with deportees arrived this past weekend. But she noted it has happened in the past and that there has not been "a sustained increase" of deportations.

-ABC News' William Gretsky