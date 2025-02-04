Skip to Content
Migrant flight to Guantanamo Bay left from Ft. Bliss, congresswoman says

@Sec_Noem via X
today at 2:10 PM
Update: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted photos of the migrants being loaded into the plane before the flights.

Courtesy: @Sec_Noem via X

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Migrant flights heading to Guantanamo Bay today left from Biggs Army Airfield at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

The flight was carrying around 10 migrants with criminal records, according to a Homeland Security official.

