Migrant flight to Guantanamo Bay left from Ft. Bliss, congresswoman says

Update: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted photos of the migrants being loaded into the plane before the flights.

President @realdonaldtrump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today. pic.twitter.com/Iqxt5rCfWa — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 4, 2025

Courtesy: @Sec_Noem via X

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Migrant flights heading to Guantanamo Bay today left from Biggs Army Airfield at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

The flight was carrying around 10 migrants with criminal records, according to a Homeland Security official.