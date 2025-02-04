Video: ICE officers arrest migrant at worksite in El Paso

The video appears to show officers taking a migrant, whose face is blurred in the video, into custody inside a building that is currently under construction.

ICE officers arrest a criminal alien yesterday during routine enforcement operations at a worksite in El Paso, Texas. pic.twitter.com/1VUHgzpyYg

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE officials posted a video o X this afternoon showing officers arresting a migrant at a worksite in El Paso.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.