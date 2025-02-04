Skip to Content
Video: ICE officers arrest migrant at worksite in El Paso

ICE via X
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE officials posted a video o X this afternoon showing officers arresting a migrant at a worksite in El Paso.

The video appears to show officers taking a migrant, whose face is blurred in the video, into custody inside a building that is currently under construction.

