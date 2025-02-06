Law firm offers free immigration services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Law Offices of Cesar Ornelas offers a variety of services, including citizenship classes, know your rights presentations, and legal consultation, all at no cost.

Citizenship classes are offered every Friday at 10 am and 6 pm, located at 6044 Gateway East Blvd. Suite 200 El Paso, TX 79915. Immigration assistance is offered to anyone in the El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and Las Cruces area.

"The biggest reason for the expansion of this division of our firm is because there are a lot of people living in fear.A lot of our clients are afraid to start claims. They want to drop claims because they believe that they don't have rights," said Cesar Ornelas, owner of Cesar Ornelas Law office.

Ornelas adds "It's important for us to let them know that they have an avenue to turn to, a place to go, somewhere that someone will educate them and stand by them throughout the entire process."

Attorney Fernando Fernandez says a common mistake he see's are people who are victims of crimes don't report them out of fear they will be deported.

"We offer free, humanitarian relief, for people that are here that were victims of a crime, that were victims of traffic, human trafficking, or that were victims of domestic violence. And we do everything for free. So if there's someone who's been a victim of that, the only thing that we need for them to do is just to file a report in front of the police, and with that, we can start the application." Fernandez said.

Fernandez says the police are here to help and don't ask about immigration status. Fernandez says once the report is certified by the police department the law firm is able to proceed with citizenship application.