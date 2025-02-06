New El Paso BP chief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Walter N. Slosar was named Interim Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector. He assumed the role February 2, 2025.

Slosar graduated from the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in 1998 and his first assignment was at the Santa Teresa Station, officials say.

Through his career Slosar has worked in a variety of leadership roles at HQ, Sector, and Station levels. His most recent role was as Chief, Law Enforcement Operations Directorate (LEOD) in the Senior Executive Service at the U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters (USBP HQ) in Washington, D.C. Slosar's 26-year career has taken him to sectors across the country, including El Paso a number of times.

"I am honored to lead and serve alongside the dedicated men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector," Chief Slosar said. "National security cannot exist without border security, and border security cannot exist without our Border Patrol Agents and Professional Staff. Our mission is to secure our borders and protect our communities. This mission will define every action we take, every goal we have, and every resource we use. I am determined to enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen partnerships with federal, state, local, and DoD enforcement partners to achieve our shared mission.”