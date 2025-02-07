Skip to Content
On the Border

New Mexican National Guard checkpoints

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:18 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican National Guard has set up a checkpoint at the Paso del Norte Bridge, Bridge of the Americas, and Stanton Bridge.

KVIA

An ABC-7 crew saw the troops stop and check people in a seemingly random manner. Some drivers are subject to a secondary complete vehicle inspection.

Recently, Presidents Trump and Sheinbaum both spoke about a new operation to prevent drug smuggling, especially fentanyl, into the U.S. The two presidents had previously agreed on the new operation.

KVIA
Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content