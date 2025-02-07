New Mexican National Guard checkpoints

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican National Guard has set up a checkpoint at the Paso del Norte Bridge, Bridge of the Americas, and Stanton Bridge.

KVIA

An ABC-7 crew saw the troops stop and check people in a seemingly random manner. Some drivers are subject to a secondary complete vehicle inspection.

Recently, Presidents Trump and Sheinbaum both spoke about a new operation to prevent drug smuggling, especially fentanyl, into the U.S. The two presidents had previously agreed on the new operation.