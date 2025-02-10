Skip to Content
CBP officer arrested in El Paso on smuggling, drug trafficking charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Customs and Border Protection officer has been arrested in El Paso on alien smuggling and drug trafficking charges.

Manuel Perez Jr. was charged related to his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle undocumented noncitizens for financial gain and alleged drug trafficking activity.

Federal prosecutors say Perez Jr. allegedly conspired to possess cocaine from November 1, 2019 to February 5, 2025. He is also accused of distributing throughout Texas and other southern states.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

Perez could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted of human smuggling, and ten years to life for the drug trafficking charge if convicted.

