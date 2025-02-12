Skip to Content
Arrest at El Paso’s border

By
New
Published 10:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials arrested Jose Garcia Tiro, who federal prosecutors say has a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child, in El Paso for alleged illegal re-entry into the United States.

Court documents state that Garcia Tiro was previously "removed from the county to Mexico on April 23, 2015." That happened after his 2007 conviction and sentence in New Jersey on the child sexual assault charge.

Officials are holding Garcia Tiro without bond on one count of illegal re-entry. He appeared in court Monday.

Garcia Tiro could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of illegal re-entry.

