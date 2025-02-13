2 El Paso hotels used for migrant smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal authorities arrested four people accused of harboring migrants at two El Paso hotels.

Border Patrol agents were surveilling an El Paso motel when they spotted Yair Alejandro Aguilar-Flores, Angel Eduardo Carrillo-Carrillo, and Jorge Alfredo Lopez-Acevedo "cautiously departing from one of the motel rooms." They found that all three men were allegedly in the U.S. illegally. Officials say the trio told agents there were more undocumented migrants inside of the motel room they had just exited. Agents found seven more people inside and arrested them.

As agents were wrapping up at the motel, officials say a man drove up in a car with temporary license plates. He walked up to the motel room and knocked on the door, officials explain.

The man, identified as Jesus David Reyes-Villagran, reportedly told agents that the motel room was his and he had just returned "from dropping off five other undocumented noncitizens at another El Paso hotel."

Officials say the four men are charged with bringing in and transporting migrants. They could face up to 10 years in prison each if convicted.

Federal officials have not publicly named the two hotels.