U.S. Military training special forces in Mexico

Published 3:27 PM

CIUDAD MEXICO (KVIA) -- The Mexican Senate announced that it is authorizing U.S. military personnel to train Mexican military units starting today. The training is expected to last through March 28.

Last week, 107 members of the Mexican Senate voted in favor of allowing 10 members of the U.S. Army to enter Mexico to perform the training, which is expected to happen in the state of Campeche.

The units to be trained are referred to as SEMAR Special Operations Forces, who are considered to be the Mexican equivalent of Marines.

In a post to X last week, the Mexican Senate explained that the training would be performed to "strengthen the capacity" of the special forces.

