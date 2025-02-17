U.S. Military training special forces in Mexico

CIUDAD MEXICO (KVIA) -- The Mexican Senate announced that it is authorizing U.S. military personnel to train Mexican military units starting today. The training is expected to last through March 28.

Last week, 107 members of the Mexican Senate voted in favor of allowing 10 members of the U.S. Army to enter Mexico to perform the training, which is expected to happen in the state of Campeche.

✅ Por unanimidad, con 107 votos a favor, se autoriza permitir el ingreso a territorio nacional de personal militar del Ejército de los EE. UU., para participar en el adiestramiento "Fortalecer la Capacidad de las Fuerzas de Operaciones Especiales de la SEMAR". — Senado de México (@senadomexicano) February 11, 2025

The units to be trained are referred to as SEMAR Special Operations Forces, who are considered to be the Mexican equivalent of Marines.

In a post to X last week, the Mexican Senate explained that the training would be performed to "strengthen the capacity" of the special forces.