‘Omero’ extradited to El Paso on smuggling charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials extradited Ciudad Juarez native Osvaldo Coronel-Fernandez, also known as "Omero,"from Mexico City to El Paso on multiple criminal charges. Officials allege that Omero was involved in human smuggling operations from July 2015 to August 2016. A grand jury in El Paso indicted Omero on federal charges of aiding and abetting, bringing migrants into the country for financial gain, and conspiracy to encourage and induce migrants to enter the U.S. for financial gain in November 2019.

"Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas explained today. "The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Mexico to secure the arrest and extradition of Coronel-Fernandez. The Justice Department thanks its Mexican law enforcement partners, who were instrumental in arresting and extraditing Coronel-Fernandez."

