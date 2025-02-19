Skip to Content
On the Border

Crews adding to border wall in El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spotted crews upgrading and installing C-wire, as well as adding "advanced technology," to the border wall today.

Our crews saw the installation happening along the Border Highway near Yarbrough. A spokesperson for Border Patrol confirmed the installation. Read the full statement below.

“The El Paso Sector Border Patrol remains committed to enhancing border security through strategic infrastructure improvements. Efforts to reinforce the border wall system include upgrading and installing C-wire while integrating advanced technology to enhance agent safety and operational effectiveness. These enhancements play a critical role in deterring illegal crossings, disrupting criminal activity, and ensuring a more secure and resilient border for the communities we serve.”

Border Patrol

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content