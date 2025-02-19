Crews adding to border wall in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spotted crews upgrading and installing C-wire, as well as adding "advanced technology," to the border wall today.
Our crews saw the installation happening along the Border Highway near Yarbrough. A spokesperson for Border Patrol confirmed the installation. Read the full statement below.
“The El Paso Sector Border Patrol remains committed to enhancing border security through strategic infrastructure improvements. Efforts to reinforce the border wall system include upgrading and installing C-wire while integrating advanced technology to enhance agent safety and operational effectiveness. These enhancements play a critical role in deterring illegal crossings, disrupting criminal activity, and ensuring a more secure and resilient border for the communities we serve.”
