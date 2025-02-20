Human smuggling operation uncovered in Borderland

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Last night, a binational enforcement operation took down a cartel-linked human smuggling operation between Anapra and Santa Teresa. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District's Office made the announcement this afternoon.

The operation involved the U.S. Department of Justice and the Mexico Attorney General's Office. ICE and Border Patrol also helped in the investigation, officials say.

Officials say the smuggling organization is based in Juarez, utilizes smuggling corridors, and employs man current and former cartel members to illegally smuggle migrants into the U.S.

"The criminal organization is also alleged to have kidnapped aliens seeking to enter the United States illegally and extorted their families for money before completing their smuggling journey," the spokesperson explained. "The enforcement operation included the execution of two arrest warrants in Mexico for alleged alien smugglers Brian Alan Torres Gonzalez and Soledad Morales Nava. Torres and Morales are Mexican citizens and will be prosecuted in Mexico in part with evidence provided by the United States."