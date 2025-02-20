Wanted man arrested in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS, through Operation Lone Star, arrested Carlos Daniel Espinoza-Arguello, 26, in Socorro after a traffic stop on February 11, 2025.

"Espinoza-Arguello was found to have a removal order from U.S. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and was a subject of interest in a DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) case for sexual assault of a child," a Texas DPS spokesperson explained. "ERO processed Espinoza- Arguello and released him to DPS Special Agents to be interviewed."

Officials then arrested and booked Espinoza-Arguello into the El Paso County Jail.

Officials say that Espinoza-Arguello's arrest lead agents to a stash house where they found two Venezuelan migrants. They were found to be in the county illegally and taken into custody.