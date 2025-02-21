CBP: 16 people caught smuggling eggs into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP agriculture specialists in the El Paso area have penalized 16 people for attempting to smuggle eggs into the country.

"Travelers need to be aware that raw egg imports from Mexico are prohibited," a CBP official explained. "Since January area CBP officers have encountered more than 90 people attempting to import raw eggs from Mexico."

The U.S. have prohibited importing raw eggs from Mexico due to concerns they may harbor Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and/or Virulent Newcastle disease (ND).

CBP officials remind everything that it is also illegally to bring raw chicken, live birds, or other unprocessed avian products into the U.S. Failure to declare any agriculture product to CBP officers could result in fines and/or penalties.

The penalties issued to the 16 people total approximately $4,000, CBP officials explained today. They have not released the names of the people who were penalized.

Eggs prices have risen lately, leading more people to look in Juarez for cheaper eggs to bring back home with them. The rising egg prices have been making headlines across the country.