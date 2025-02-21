Skip to Content
On the Border

Trump administration planning ‘deportation hub’ at Ft. Bliss, NYT reports

KVIA, File
By ,
Updated
today at 2:00 PM
Published 1:58 PM

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The New York Times is reporting that the Trump administration is developing a "deportation hub" at Fort Bliss.

The Times is reporting the hub would be able to hold 10,000 undocumented migrants eventually. At the hub, migrants would go through the deportation process, before being removed from the country. The Times cites three officials familiar with the plan.

The Times reports that the Fort Bliss hub would then provide a model for other detention facilities at U.S. military sites, mentioning areas in Utah and upstate New York.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content