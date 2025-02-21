Trump administration planning ‘deportation hub’ at Ft. Bliss, NYT reports

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The New York Times is reporting that the Trump administration is developing a "deportation hub" at Fort Bliss.

The Times is reporting the hub would be able to hold 10,000 undocumented migrants eventually. At the hub, migrants would go through the deportation process, before being removed from the country. The Times cites three officials familiar with the plan.

The Times reports that the Fort Bliss hub would then provide a model for other detention facilities at U.S. military sites, mentioning areas in Utah and upstate New York.