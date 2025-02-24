Two Barrio Azteca members extradited to U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two Barrio Azteca members implicated in the March 2010 U.S. Consulate murders in Juarez were just extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Eduardo Ravelo, aka Tablas, Tablero, and T-Blas, as well as Enrique Guajardo Lopez, aka Kiki made their initial appearances in federal court after their extradition on February 20, 2025.

Ravelo, Lopez, and other defendants were charged with killing U.S. Consulate employee Leslie Ann Enriquez Catton, her husband Arthur Redelfs, and the husband of another consulate employee, Jorge Alberto Salcido Ceniceros. Prosecutors say all 35 Barrio Azteca defendants have been apprehended, three have been convicted at trial, 28 have pleaded guilty, one has committed suicide, and another is still waiting for extradition from Mexico.

“The defendants allegedly participated in the murder of three U.S. Consulate employees in Mexico in March 2010, along with many other acts of senseless violence,” said Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “No U.S. citizen, on either side of our border with Mexico, should have to live in fear of Barrio Azteca, any other violent border gang, or any drug cartel. The defendants’ extradition to the United States is an example of the Department’s unwavering commitment to eliminating transnational criminal organizations and the pursuit of justice for the victims of those tragic murders in Juarez, Mexico.”