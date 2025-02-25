Skip to Content
On the Border

Rancher killed by IED

@TexasDeptofAg via X
By
New
Published 3:48 PM

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Agriculture Department says that a Texas rancher was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Brownsville.

Commissioner Sid Miller issued a statement and a warning about the "cartel violence near the Texas-Mexico border."

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content