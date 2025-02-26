El Chapo, El Mayo associate known as ‘Neon’ extradited to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials extradited a high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel member from Mexico to El Paso after he was indicted for alleged racketeering, narcotics, money laundering, firearms, and criminal enterprise offenses.

Prosecutors say that 40-year-old Daniel Franco Lopez, aka "Micha," "Neon," and "Fer," allegedly organized hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana to be shipped to the U.S. He was indicted along with El Chapo and El Mayo in April 2012. He was arrested in August 2012 and kept in Mexican custody until his recent extradition. He made his first federal court appearance Monday.

“Daniel Franco Lopez was defendant #16 on DEA’s RICO indictment that included Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman and Ismael ‘Mayo’ Zambada,” said Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division. “This extradition demonstrates that the men and women of DEA will never tire of pursuing the most violent, drug traffickers responsible for thousands of deaths in our country. We thank our domestic and international partners for their assistance on this case.”

Lopez faces one count of RICO conspiracy, two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine and marijuana, one count of conspiracy to launder money, one count of conspiracy to possess guns in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of engaging in criminal enterprise in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“This case reads like a Hollywood movie script. You know the film…cartels, guns, drugs, money, feds,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division. “Fortunately for the citizens of the United States, the good guys prevailed in this one. Mr. Lopez, an alleged underground criminal mastermind, left a path of destruction in his path. The American people are safer with this bandit in handcuffs and behind bars.”