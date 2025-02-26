Jamaican arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers arrested Jamaican national Dwight Donovan Moulton, 43, at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso.

Moulton, who officials say had previously been removed from the U.S. in 2005 and had previously been charged with felony firearm and drug charges, was charged with illegal re-entry after his arrest at Paso Del Norte.

Officials say that Moulton tried to use a Texas ID to gain entry to the U.S. He later admitted to lying, prosecutors claim.

"If convicted, Moulton faces up to 10 years in prison," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas' Office explained. "A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."