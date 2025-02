Juarez drops on 2024 list of world’s most-violent cities

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Ciudad Juárez no longer ranks in the top ten of the list of most-violent cities in the world.

The list, put together by a Mexican public safety think tank and various civic groups, is released yearly.

A year ago, Juarez ranked tenth on the list. Now, the city ranks thirteenth.

Also, five U.S. cities made an appearance on the think tank's list: Memphis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Read through the complete list below:

2024 Most-Violent Cities Worldwide