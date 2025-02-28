Skip to Content
Hegseth suggests unilateral military action to Mexican leaders, reports say

Hegseth during a visit to the Borderland on February 3, 2025.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told top Mexican officials that if they do not "deal with" government and cartel collusion, he would direct the U.S. military to "take unilateral action."

The Journal reports that Hegseth said this in a January 31st call with leaders in the Mexican military, who reacted with anger and shock. Sources reported to the Journal that the Mexican military leaders believed Hegseth was suggesting U.S. military action in Mexico.

The Defense Department declined to comment to the Journal.

