EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials arrested Venezuelan national Alcides Jose Urrivari-Arape for alleged fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents.

Court documents state that El Paso Sheriff deputies pulled Urrivari-Arape over on February 24 and he showed fake documents. He later reportedly admitted to paying $690 for the false documents.

If convicted, Urrivari-Arape would face up to ten years in federal prison.