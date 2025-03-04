Skip to Content
On the Border

Mexican man found without immigration documents in El Paso, officials say

By
Published 3:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials arrested Mexican national Jaime Perez Salinas in El Paso after they found him without immigration documents.

Officials say that he'd been removed twice before, most recently in late December 2024. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of a meth mixture or substance.

Salinas now faces one count of illegal re-entry and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content