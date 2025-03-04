Mexican man found without immigration documents in El Paso, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials arrested Mexican national Jaime Perez Salinas in El Paso after they found him without immigration documents.

Officials say that he'd been removed twice before, most recently in late December 2024. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of a meth mixture or substance.

Salinas now faces one count of illegal re-entry and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.