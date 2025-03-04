Peruvian caught allegedly illegally entering U.S. near El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials arrested Peruvian national Joel Edgardo Flores-Reyes near El Paso for allegedly illegally re-entering the U.S.

Officials say they caught Flores-Reyes crossing over one mile west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry without documents.

Officials say Flores-Reyes has been removed from the U.S. two times previously, most recently in June 2024. He was convicted on four misdemeanor counts in Arizona from 2006 to 2010, according to officials.

"Flores-Reyes is charged with one count of illegal re-entry. If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison," federal prosecutors explained. "A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."