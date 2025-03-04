President of Mexico says country will respond to tariffs imposed by President Trump

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on the now imposed 25% tariffs on all goods exported from Mexico to the U.S., saying President Trump's decision was unilateral and rejected that Mexico has failed in combating drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

"While President Trump gave both Canada and Mexico ample opportunity to curb the dangerous cartel activity and influx of lethal drugs flowing into our country, they have failed to adequately address the situation," the White House said in a statement.

During her daily news conference, President Sheinbaum condemned the U.S. for not considering the impact of tariffs, which will lead to higher product prices and slow job creation.

"I want to make it clear today that we will always seek a negotiated solution, as we have proposed, within the framework of respect for our sovereignty. But the unilateral decision taken by the United States affects national and foreign companies that operate in our country and affects our people. For this reason, we have decided to respond with tariff and non-tariff measures that I will announce in public next Sunday," President Sheinbaum said.

"It is not in any way the purpose to start an economic or commercial confrontation, which unfortunately and regrettably is the opposite of what we should be doing, that is, to further integrate our economies to strengthen our region in the face of the economic and commercial progress of other regions," Sheinbaum added.

Mexico reported the top U.S. exports to Mexico in 2022 include:

Petroleum & Coal Products - $40.7 billion

Motor Vehicle Parts - $21.1 billion

Semiconductors - $18.6 billion

Electrical Equipment & Components - $16.9 billion

Oil & Gas - $$15.2 billion

The top U.S. imports from Mexico in 2022 include:

Motor Vehicles - $71.9 billion

Motor Vehicle Parts - $59 billion

Computer equipment - $37.7 billion

Electrical Equipment & Components - $29.5 billion

Oil & Gas - $20.7 billion

ABC-7 reached out to local business leaders in Juárez to learn more about the impacts these recently imposed tariffs could have on the industry and binational consumers on the border.