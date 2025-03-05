Deportation flights suspended, report says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Wall Street Journal, defense officials are saying deportation flights using military aircraft have been suspended.

The Trump administration has been using those planes to fly migrants who entered the U.S. illegally, to Guantanamo Bay and other countries.

President Trump has made a crackdown on illegal immigration a focus for his second term.

The Journal reports that using military aircraft to transport migrants to their home countries or to Guantanamo Bay is both expensive and inefficient.

According to U.S. Transportation Command, it costs $28,500 dollars per-hour to fly a c-17.

Officials say the pause on deportation flights could be extended or made permanent.