Cuban man sentenced for conspiracy to transport migrants

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Omar Ozuna-Berneda, 49, received a 41-month prison sentence for conspiracy to transport migrants. Border Patrol agents arrested him after a "dramatic high-speed pursuit," federal prosecutors explain. The pursuit happened on July 15, 2024 near Deming.

Prosecutors say Ozuna-Berneda, a Cuban national and lawful permanent resident, was driving a tractor-trailer. When agents tried to stop him, prosecutors say Ozuna-Berneda swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid capture. At some point he jumped out and started running away from agents.

Agents found 31 migrants locked inside of Ozuna-Berneda's trailer, including an unaccompanied 8-year-old child.

Agents found Ozuna-Berneda hiding in brush several miles away. He later admitted to taking migrants from Las Cruces to Albuquerque for payment.

"Upon his release from prison, Ozuna-Berneda will be subject to three years of supervised release," federal prosecutors explained.