American wanted for aggravated kidnapping captured in Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican authorities found and captured a man wanted by the FBI for aggravated kidnapping.

The National Guard and members of the Mexican Army captured David Tyler R.D., 40, in Matamoros and rescued two American children, ages nine and five. They were found in a house in Villa Matamoros, Chihuahua. That is according to officials in Chihuahua.

Courtesy: Chihuahua authorities

The authorities handed David Tyler R.D. over to the FBI and CBP at an international crossing soon after.