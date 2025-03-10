Skip to Content
On the Border

American wanted for aggravated kidnapping captured in Chihuahua

Chihuahua authorities
By
Published 2:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican authorities found and captured a man wanted by the FBI for aggravated kidnapping.

The National Guard and members of the Mexican Army captured David Tyler R.D., 40, in Matamoros and rescued two American children, ages nine and five. They were found in a house in Villa Matamoros, Chihuahua. That is according to officials in Chihuahua.

Courtesy: Chihuahua authorities

The authorities handed David Tyler R.D. over to the FBI and CBP at an international crossing soon after.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content