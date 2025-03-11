Migrants arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas announced the arrest of several people charged with illegally entering the country through the El Paso area.

Officials charged Clemente Galvez-Alapisco after they reportedly caught him in El Paso allegedly illegally entering the U.S. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas says that Galvez-Alapisco, a Mexican national, had been deported twice before, most recently in June 2022 after his conviction for indecency with a child. Galvez-Alapisco would face up to ten years in prison if convicted on this new charge.

Officials also arrested Salvador Arellano-Quintero. The spokesperson says that officials caught Arellano-Quintero 1.5 miles west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry without immigration documents. The spokesperson adds that Arellano-Quintero had previously been deported six times, most recently in California in January 2015. The spokesperson says that Arellano-Quintero is a convicted felon previously found guilty of sex with a minor under the age of 16. Arellano-Quintero is from Mexico, officials say.

Border Patrol agents picked up David Alexis Herrera-Ramirez as officials say he was allegedly leading a group of people over the border fence in San Elizario. Herrera-Ramirez is charged with one count of bringing in and harboring migrants and is accused of conspiring with others over WhatsApp to pickup and transport migrants. Herrera-Ramirez is a Mexican national, according to the U.S. Attorney's spokesperson.

Officials say these cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a national effort by the DOJ to repel illegal immigration, eliminate cartels, and protect communities. Federal prosecutors filed 240 immigration-related cases between March 3 and March 7. The U.S. Attorney's Office says that is up from 153 the week before.