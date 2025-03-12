ICE arrests 32,000 migrants

By Mireya Villarreal and Luke Barr

March 12, 2025, 10:48 AM

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested over 32,000 migrants who are living in the United States without legal status since Jan. 21, a day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

Those numbers include at-large arrests made by ICE, arrests made in the Criminal Alien Program and a partnership program called 287g, according to a senior ICE official.

In the first 50 days of the Trump administration, immigration officials arrested over 14,000 convicted criminals, 9,800 migrants who have pending criminal charges 1,155 suspected gang members and 44 foreign fugitives, according to a senior ICE official.

But on a call with a group of reporters on Wednesday, senior ICE official called the remaining 8,718 "immigration violators." During previous interviews with ABC News and other outlets, ICE has referred to these arrests as "collateral damage" -- people who are not necessarily the target but get swept up in the process.

"We ended catch [and] release, and we have returned ICE to its core mission, which is arresting people who violate our immigration law," acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said. "Secretary Noem and I are changing the culture of ICE to one of action and accountability."

During the call, ICE officials were pressed on future detention space and deportation numbers. They didn't given any new details on deportations but did admit some people have been released under their watch due to "judicial release" and through "medical conditions and other humanitarian factors."

ICE also said it is maxed out on detention facilities, with approximately 47,000 beds taken, and the official said ICE is growing potential space through partnerships with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It is also pushing Congress to act and provide more funding for its efforts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.