Migrants arrested in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE officers in New Mexico arrested 48 migrants in the country illegally during the first week of March.

ICE took into custody migrants previously ordered removed from the country and those charged or convicted of serious crimes.

The migrants were picked up in Roswell, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe, according to a DHS official.

"Of those apprehended, 20 have been arrested or convicted of serious criminal offenses, such as homicide, criminal sexual penetration, sexual assault, battery on a household member, aggravated battery, drug trafficking, burglary- forced entry, driving under the influence, and shoplifting," the DHS official explained. "Others were arrested for immigration violations such as illegal entry and illegal re-entry after deportation. Twenty-one of the illegal aliens taken into custody have final orders of removal."

The official added that ICE is also carrying out operations through the El Paso area.